How to help the victims of the Boulder grocery store shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Ten people were killed Monday when a gunman opened fire inside and outside of a King Soopers in Boulder.

We’re still learning more about the victims, but many people have reached out asking how they can help.

Below you can find a list of verified donation sites:

The Colorado Healing Fund – The public can securely donate online by visiting ColoradoHealingFund.org and donating through Colorado Gives; checks and in-person donations will be accepted at Colorado-based FirstBank (1STBank) locations. Donors should make checks out to “Colorado Healing Fund” and designate their donations for “victims accounts” to bank tellers.

Support Families of King Soopers Massacre Boulder GoFundMe – Put together by lifelong Boulder residents Ryan Van Duzer and the instagram.com/BoulderColorado admin, who lives near and shops at the Table Mesa King Soopers, the site of the shooting. 100% of funds will go to families of the victims via the Colorado Healing Fund, which has expertise in equitably distributing funds like these. #BoulderStrong

Fundraiser Officer Eric Talley’s surviving family GoFundMe – Officer Eric Talley, an 11 year veteran of the Boulder Police Department, lost his life in the line of duty on March 22, 2021, in the Boulder King Soopers shooting incident, leaving behind 7 children and a wife.

Support for Denny Stong’s family GoFundMe – Our friend Denny Stong’s life was stolen during the shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado. He was only 20 years old and was the youngest of all of the victims. I have known him since I was in elementary school, and he was a kind soul with a funny sense of humor and unique interests. It was only ten days ago that we were all hanging out at Bianca’s house, talking and laughing together. This is the last thing I would have ever expected.

Boulder Shooting Survivors’ Fund GoFundMe – 100% of what we collect will go DIRECTLY to the survivors of the mass shooting that took place in Boulder at King Soopers on March 22, 2021. Our mass shooting families across the nation are devastated that families from yet another mass shooting in Colorado have now joined us all in grief and are now on the path to learning how to navigate what will become a new way of thinking, feeling and living.

The Community Foundation Boulder County has announced a fund to support those impacted by the shooting. Donations can be made to support the needs of the victims, families and the larger impacted community.

Donations for Boulder police Officer Talley can be made through the Colorado State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=JWE54STEJ4FTJ