Honoring the Victims: Vigils planned to remember those killed in the Boulder King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A memorial outside King Soopers in Boulder continues to grow. From flowers to handwritten letters and piles of signs. A similar memorial is growing outside the Boulder Police Department for fallen officer Eric Talley.
Multiple vigils have been planned to honor those who were killed on Monday.
Wednesday
- Candlelight at the Courthouse on Pearl: 7 p.m. (according to Boulder subreddit)
Thursday
- Boulder Strong Candlelight Vigil: Fairview High School in Boulder at 6:30 p.m.
We will continue to add to this list as we learn about more events.