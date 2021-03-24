Honoring the Victims: Vigils planned to remember those killed in the Boulder King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A memorial outside King Soopers in Boulder continues to grow. From flowers to handwritten letters and piles of signs. A similar memorial is growing outside the Boulder Police Department for fallen officer Eric Talley.

Multiple vigils have been planned to honor those who were killed on Monday.

Wednesday

Candlelight at the Courthouse on Pearl: 7 p.m. (according to Boulder subreddit)

Thursday

Boulder Strong Candlelight Vigil: Fairview High School in Boulder at 6:30 p.m.

We will continue to add to this list as we learn about more events.