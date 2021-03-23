He almost made it out alive: Boulder grocery store victim made it to car and then was killed

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Neven Stanisic is being remembered as a nice guy who loved his family.

The 23-year-old is one of 10 people shot and killed Monday afternoon at a Boulder supermarket.

Reverend Radovan Petrovic with St. John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church in Lakewoo says Stanisic was working inside the King Soopers for a supply company and had completed his task. He had walked outside when he was fatally shot.

“I was thinking, he missed a few seconds to leave earlier and he’d probably be alive,” said Petrovic.

Petrovic says the young man was a graduate of Alameda High School in Lakewood.

“He was a quiet boy,” said Petrovic. “Very well-mannered. Loved his family very much.”

Stanisic leaves behind his parents and a younger sister. Funeral services are pending.