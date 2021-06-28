Gov. Polis signs ‘Teri Leiker Act’ honoring fallen King Soopers employee

Teri Leiker was one of 10 people killed in Boulder on March 22, 2021. (Credit: KDVR viewer)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — On Sunday, Governor Polis signed an act honoring Teri Leiker, one of the 10 people killed in the King Soopers shooting on March 22 of this year.

The “Teri Leiker Act” will create Special Olympics license plates for all motor vehicles in the state. Leiker was diagnosed with a cognitive disabilities at the age of three. Leiker’s family said this never stopped her from being active.

“She was strong willed and was able to overcome any obstacle,” said Leiker’s family in a public statement.

Leiker was an athlete in the Special Olympics, participating in track and field and skiing events. After graduating from Longmont High School’s special education program, Leiker started her first and only job at King Soopers in 1989.

She loved her job, customers and co-workers. In 31 years she was absent from work only due to minor health issues. She called her mom every day when she got home from work to let her know she was safe. Statement from the family of Teri Leiker, Boulder Office of Emergency Management.



Gov. Jared Polis signs Teri Leiker Act at a ceremony 6/27/2021 as Leiker’s family looks on.

Coloradans wanting a Special Olympics license plate are required to donate to an official non-profit organization.

The organization must:

Be headquartered in Colorado;

Have existed for at least 40 years;

Provide year-round sports training and athletic competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities;

Collaborate with schools throughout Colorado to bring students together through shared activities that include sports, leadership opportunities, and health education and fitness; and

Ensure that the donation is spent in Colorado to support athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The Special Olympics license plate will have two additional fees, one going to the highway user’s tax fund and the other going towards the licensing services cash fund.