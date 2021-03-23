Gov. Polis orders flag to half-staff for 10 days to honor each victim of Boulder grocery store tragedy

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Governor Jared Polis ordered all flags on public buildings to half-staff until April 1 to honor the 10 victims who lost their lives in the grocery store shooting on Monday in Boulder.

The flags will be lowered for 10 days to remember each of the 10 victims.

“This loss is especially painful for the friends and family members left behind. As Governor, I offer my special condolences to all of those who suffered loss, but this is truly a loss for all of us, and we mourn the ten who died as a state and a nation. This has been a painful year, and we sit here once again surrounded by seemingly incomprehensible loss. We can never let ourselves become numb to this pain, because we simply can’t let this be accepted as anything close to a normal occurrence. We know there will be many hard days in the weeks and months ahead, but today let us remember the ten men and women who are no longer with us.” Governor Jared Polis

President Biden officially ordered flags at half-staff at the White House and all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, March 27.

A memorial took place outside the Boulder Police Department on Tuesday for the victims:

Eric Talley, 51

Denny Stong, 20

Nevin Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65