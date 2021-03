BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) -- The Boulder County District Attorney said he will file additional first degree attempted murder charges against the accused King Soopers shooter within the coming weeks because he fired shots at police officers who were trying to stop the attack.

According to DA Michael Dougherty, officers from Boulder Police and from the University of Colorado Boulder "charged into the store and immediately faced a very significant amount of gunfire from the shooter, who at first, they were unable to locate, and they put their lives at risk.”