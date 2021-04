BOULDER Colo. (KDVR) — Two weeks after she was killed during a mass shooting in Boulder, Teri Leiker’s family, friends and the community will get to say goodbye to her on Wednesday.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. at the CU Events Center in Boulder.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations to these organizations in her name are suggested. Best Buddies, Special Olympics of Colorado, Via Mobility Services, Imagine Colorado or the CU Teri Leiker Memorial March Band Scholarship.