Funeral plans announced for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The funeral for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30 at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette.

The Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation has taken the lead on planning the service – working closely with the Boulder Police Department and Talley’s family.

“We responded Monday night, and by noon on Tuesday we have 40-50 people here from all over the state as part of our organization,” said President Stephen Redfearn. “In the past, the officers were doing all the planning and all the things that go into a police memorial. They weren’t allowing themselves time to grieve their fallen comrade.”

The non-profit organization began operating in 2017. This will be their seventh line of duty memorial service they have planned. They’ve also helped coordinate the services of Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish, Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm, CSP Corporal Daniel Groves, Las Animas County Sgt. Matthew Moreno, CSP Master Trooper William Moden, and Commerce City Police Detective Curt Holland.

“On day one, we said we hope we never get good at planning police memorials; however, the group we have put together, sworn officers, civilians, business owners that have area of expertise that are top notch,” Redfearn said. “These things are constantly changing, there’s all kinds of moving parts, but we have the right people in place. That is why we exist to bring those experts in to handle these things.”

Redfearn also said the mass shooting investigation related to Talley’s death makes this particular situation unique.

“We can come in and say we can take the load off you and we will bring in all of our experts, which will allow you to grieve, take care of what you need to take care of, and in this case, investigate the mass shooting,” Redfearn said.

Talley’s service will feature several unique features aimed at balancing tradition and symbolism with the sacrifice he made while celebrating the life he lived. The public is encouraged to line the procession route to show support.

“I can’t tell you how much it means when we do see somebody, mom and kids on the side of the road holding a sign or supporting us, it means a lot,” Redfearn said.

A large painting of Talley, provided by local artist Brenda Melgar, is at the front of their operation center to remind them why they are doing what they are doing.

“We have to remember why we are doing it. For the officer, the family, the department is properly honored,” Redfearn said. “Unique to this event we have to make sure we don’t lose sight, there are nine other victims in this mass shooting.”

The Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation is making financial donations to each of the victim’s families. Redfearn said they would love donations in the future to ensure other officers killed in the line of duty are properly honored, but right now they encourage people to donate to the victims’ families.