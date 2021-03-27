Frederick community gathers to honor Officer Eric Talley

FREDERICK, Colo. (KDVR) — More than a hundred people gathered outside Rocky Mountain Christian Church Saturday, to pay respects to Boulder police officer Eric Talley.

Officer Talley was the first police officer to enter King Soopers on Monday, where police say he was shot and killed.

Friends and family say Talley lived in Frederick, so pastors at Rocky Mountain wanted to give the local community a chance to grieve.

“To have this right here, with that family living in this space, it was a big deal for us to show support,” Lead Pastor Shan Moyers said.

Boulder firefighters raised a thin blue line flag above the candlelight vigil, which included music and a chance for people to offer words.

A Boulder police officer who was also inside the store, thanked the community for its support.

“I wasn’t planning to do this, but I wanted to come up here and say on behalf of Boulder Police, and on behalf of that man, Eric Talley, thank you,” he said. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the support you’ve shown us, Eric’s family, and all the victims in this.”

Talley’s funeral will be held Tuesday morning at a church in Lafayette. We will stream that service on KDVR.com and FOX31Now.