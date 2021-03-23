Coping with the grocery store tragedy: Talking with experts on FOX31 NOW

DENVER (KDVR) — Ten people were killed at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder on Monday, and the impact of the mass shooting is being felt across Colorado and the country.

The victims range in age from 20 years old to 65. Our team is actively working to learn more about their lives and tell their stories.

On FOX31 NOW at 2 p.m. Alex Rose touched upon what we know so far about the victims, and talked to former Columbine Principal Frank DeAngelis and Behavioral Health Clinician at HealthONE Anat Geva about coping with tragedy.

