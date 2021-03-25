FOX31 NOW at 6:30 p.m.: Vigil for Boulder shooting victims

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Members of the Boulder community will gather at Fairview High School Thursday night to honor the 10 victims of the mass shooting at King Soopers on Monday.

The vigil was organized by Moms Demand Action, a group fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. Attendance will be limited due to the pandemic, and people are encouraged to bus, walk or bike to the site due to extremely limited parking.

You can watch the vigil live on FOX31 NOW in the video above.