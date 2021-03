BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The suspect in the mass shooting that happened at a King Soopers in Boulder on Monday appeared in court on Thursday morning. The court appearance lasted less than 10 minutes.

On FOX31 NOW, Alex Rose talks to our legal expert Chris Decker about the next steps for Ahmad Alissa’s defense team, and explaining the charges he faces.

