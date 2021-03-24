FBI assists with investigation into Boulder shooting suspect

DENVER (KDVR) — Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind Monday’s shootings at a Boulder King Soopers at the local, state and federal level.

The FBI is part of that investigation.

Two former FBI agents not familiar with this current investigation spoke with FOX31 for background about the bureau’s possible involvement in the case.

The agents say the bureau often gets involved in the investigations of mass shootings, often conducting parallel investigations to aid local police.

They say federal agents are likely focused on any potential ties the suspect may have to terrorists.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers have also learned the FBI in this case is handling digital evidence, including photos and videos taken during the crime.

Former agents that spoke with FOX31 also say that typically includes a thorough analysis of the suspect’s phone and social media accounts.

The Problem Solvers grabbed several images of suspect Ahmad Alissa’s facebook page before it was taken down.

Among the typical selfies, we found multiple posts referencing Islam and the prophet Muhammad.

The Problem Solvers have learned Alissa emigrated to the United States from Syria when he was just 3 years old.

Former FBI agents who spoke with FOX31 say bureau investigators are likely combing through travel records to see where Alissa may have recently traveled and who he may have visited.

The FBI is also likely helping the ATF with the investigation into the weapon or weapons that were used to commit the murders.

Boulder police say Ahmad Alissa purchased a Ruger AR-556 semiautomatic weapon just six days before the shootings. The FBI is likely investigating where he purchased that weapon and whether he used it to commit Monday’s murders.

Former FBI agents also say the bureau is running Ahmad Alissa’s name through federal databases.

The New York Times is reporting that Ahmad Alissa was already on the FBI’s radar because he was linked to another individual who is under investigation by the FBI.

FOX31 is still working to independently confirm that. The FBI declined our requests to confirm that information on Wednesday.