Father’s Day BBQ honors Officer Eric Talley

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder Police Department held their first “Talley Father’s Day BBQ” in honor of fallen Officer Eric Talley.

Officer Talley gave his life while helping people escape during the Boulder King Soopers shooting in March.

BPD held the Father’s Day barbecue for staff members in memory of Officer Talley. Balloons with messages for Officer Talley were released during the event.





Balloons released in honor of the late Officer Eric Talley. Credit: Boulder Police Department

“We miss you 295,” said BPD in a Twitter post on Sunday.

Tuesday will mark three months since the Boulder King Soopers shooting.