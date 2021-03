BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The memorial service for Officer Eric Talley, who was killed while responding to the mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers last week, was held on Tuesday morning.

Lafayette police say South Public Road will be closed between City Center Circle and South Boulder Road throughout much of the day.

Boulder Police Department

KDVR

At about 0800 hrs while working in Thornton co, I was working inside of the Home Depot. When a series of police officers were showing up with lights flashing. State troopers, Deputies, Sheriff, different areas of all colorado were lined up behind one another. Wrapping around the parking lot and the street. Getting ready for the funeral of the fallen officer in the mass shooting in Boulder, co. These officers were waiting for their next motives to move on to the church where the funeral was held. I was able to capture some beautiful photos of the different departments and wanted to share with the news.

