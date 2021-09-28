Doctors get more time to evaluate alleged Boulder King Soopers shooter

Shattered windows are shown at a King Soopers grocery store after a shooting on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Dozens of police responded to the afternoon shooting in which at least one witness described three people who appeared to be wounded, according to published reports. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Doctors determining whether a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in March is mentally competent to stand trial are getting some more time to finish their evaluation.

Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled Monday that the two state doctors evaluating Ahmad Alissa can have until Oct. 11 to complete their evaluation, giving them about five weeks rather than the originally three she ordered.

Alissa’s lawyers had asked that the doctors be given two more months to complete their work in part because of the thousands of pages of police reports that had been given. Prosecutors objected to any delay.