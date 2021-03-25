Denver students stage walkout to protest inaction on gun control

DENVER (KDVR) — Around 200 Denver Public Schools students walked out of in-person and virtual classes on Thursday as a way to push lawmakers to take action on gun control after the deadly shooting in Boulder on Monday. Students say they’re tired of mass shootings happening in their own backyard.

“To see these kinds of things, happen in our community over and over again, it’s just insane that it’s been this long, and action hasn’t been taken,” said student organizer Hermela Goshu.

They met outside of Denver East High School as a way to tell they’re leaders that they’re tired of their inaction.

“Seeing so many with Columbine, the ones at the schools and especially now Boulder which is only a 30-minute drive from East itself, it’s stressful,” said DPS student Lillian Jordan. “Especially being a teenager going to a high school, even when I was in-person, the constant fear of going on lockdown, or knowing there could be a shooting at any time.”

Colorado representatives Joe Neguse, Jason Crow and Diana Degette have all signed a letter asking President Biden to ban assault rifle imports into the United States.



“That is a great start but there needs to be more. Other states need to chip in, it needs to be a mass movement of people just demanding change,” said Jordan.