Denver Catholic pastor: Boulder shooting broke the heart of God

DENVER (KDVR) — It was a solemn site, outside the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver.

There was a sea of police cars outside the building in Denver. It was the beginning of a hero’s farewell.

Officer Talley was killed trying to save lives at the at the King Soopers shooting where he and nine other people died.

“You would think the evil that occurred in Boulder last Monday would break the heart of God. It did,” Pastor James Jackson said.

It also shattered a family: A wife and seven children, fellow police officers, an entire community.

“In situations like this it is difficult and challenging. And we have seen way too many of them in Colorado,” said Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila.

Talley was remembered as a hero who saved lives – and paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“Eric was a man who gave his life and Jesus has told us greater love than this no man has than to lay down his life. Eric Lived that,” Aquila said.

The basilica was filled with police officers who were recognized for dealing with unimaginable dreadful situations.

“Too often you are taken for granted. You know better than any of us that what Eric did was something that you place you place you place yourselves in every day,” Aquila added.

Talley’s funeral mass was an older traditional type of service given in Latin. It’s steeped with age old traditions, where priests face away from the congregation during most of the service.

Jackson said Talley loved this type of mass. And the community loved him. A hero who died giving his life saving others.

Talley will be buried tomorrow in Lafayette from the Flatirons Community Church at 11 a.m.