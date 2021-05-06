DA says officer was justified in shooting Boulder grocery store shooting suspect

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The officer who shot the alleged Boulder grocery store shooting suspect has been cleared of any wrong doing after the District Attorney found that his actions were justified.

The DA has been investigating the officer’s actions since the shooting on March 22, which is standard procedure.

“Prior to discharging his weapon (the officer) had, along with other members of a second entry group, been fired upon. The investigation determined that one of (the officer)’s shots struck the armed individual in the right thigh. (The officer) believed that the use of force was required to prevent an imminent threat of serious bodily injury to himself or another peace officer. His beliefs were both objectively reasonable and, upon further review, correct. This, (the officer) was justified in using force.”