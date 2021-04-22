DA names attempted murder victims in King Soopers shooting, 2 share experience

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A slew of new charges have been filed against the man accused of killing 10 people at a Boulder King Soopers. District Attorney Michael Dougherty announced the charges publicly Thursday outside the Boulder County Courthouse.

A total of 43 new charges have been filed— most of them are counts of attempted first-degree murder.

“Our community has come together and untied for all the victims in response to this crisis,” Dougherty said.

The alleged shooter was first charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Now he faces 32 additional attempted first-degree murder charges. Two of those charges name Sarah Moonshadow and her 21-year-old son as victims. Sarah and her son were inside the store as shots were fired.

“We knew that what we were hearing were gunshots … just really really loud,” Moonshadow said. “He shot at both of us.”

Moonshadow said she felt trapped and didn’t know how to escape. Eventually, she said, the two decided to make a run for an escape.

“We just started running as fast as we could … as far as we could,” she said. “I’m pretty sure I looked right at [the suspect] as we were running out, and I thought that he was just somebody else shocked.”

Moonshadow said she saw a body on the ground outside as she ran out of the building.

Dougherty said everyone who was victimized deserves to have justice and the dozens of new charges will work toward that.

“[The charges] represent victims who have a right to be heard and supported,” Dougherty said.

New charges also include 10 large capacity magazine charges and one count of first-degree assault. The next court date in the case is May 25 for a status hearing.