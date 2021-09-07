Competency evaluation ordered for King Soopers shooting suspect

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) —The King Soopers shooting suspect will be required to undergo a competency evaluation, a judge ruled Tuesday morning.

The next hearing will take place on Oct. 19 at 1:30 p.m.

The suspect is facing a total of 10 first-degree murder charges, 15 first-degree attempted murder charges, and 11 first-degree attempted murder charges of persons who are law enforcement.

The public defenders representing the suspect have filed papers with the court stating he is currently incompetent and not able to understand the proceedings of take part in his own defense with his attorneys.

A competency evaluation could take months or years to complete.

The suspect in the Planned Parenthood Clinic killings, Robert Dear, has repeatdly been found not competent and his trail remains delayed. The killings happened six years ago in Colorado Springs.

