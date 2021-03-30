Community honors and mourns for victims of Boulder grocery store tragedy

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — From the podium of Officer Eric Talley’s memorial service to growing shrines in Boulder, the community is paying their respects to all 10 victims in this grocery store tragedy.

On Tuesday, flowers, candles, personal messages and mementos mount at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive.

FOX31’s Nicole Fierro spoke with a number of community members coming to learn about, honor and mourn for the 10 victims.

Stories from mourners show the emotional impact loved ones and complete strangers are facing as they honor and remember each of those lives lost at two different memorials in Boulder.

“Every time I see his name or his face, it forces me to remember it’s real,” retired Boulder teacher Caroline Hogue said.

Houge mourns for Denny Stong, a former student she used to substitute teach two years ago.

“He was funny, he was lovable, he was a piece of work,” Houge said, adding, “He was so excited when he got the job at King Soopers.”