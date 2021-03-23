Colorado state lawmakers divided on proper action after Boulder mass shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — As so many mourn the loss of the 10 people killed at King Soopers, people are asking how do shootings like these continue to happen?

While some say now is too soon to think about new legislation, others are saying, something has to change.

Monday’s tragedy was top of mind for many lawmakers, several offering their condolences but others saying those are not going to be enough this time around.

Freshman state Rep. Judy Amabile left her committee meeting Monday when she heard about the King Soopers shooting happening in her district.

“It was pretty shocking. You know, I’ve lived in Boulder for 45 years and I’ve just never seen anything like that,” Amabile said.

Now she is calling for reform.

“The conversation needs to start now. It needed to have started years ago. It’s not just about guns but we also need to be having a really robust discussion about the intersection between mental health and guns.”

Some lawmakers said even if they pass more bills, they are not sure it would stop the shootings.

“If you add another bill of what, 50,000 that we have nationwide, is that going to make a difference? From my perspective, it makes more sense to look at the root of the problem. The root of the problem seems to be mental health.” said state Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg of Sterling.

Others say it may be time for more communities around the state to take a deeper look at weapons like the City of Boulder did two years ago, banning assault rifles before a judge blocked that decision earlier this month.

“If there is something we can change on the state level, that allows communities to have more tools to keep their communities safe then I’m all about that and that’s something we’re looking into, investigating what that type of legislation would look like,” said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg of Boulder. “So, at a minimum, I think communities should have a say in what they do to keep their community safe.”

There are two gun-safety measures this session making their way around the capitol, but lawmakers say in order to see major change, there needs to be federal action.