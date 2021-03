Colorado Springs firefighters gather on an overpass to honor fallen Officer Eric Talley’s mother who is traveling from New Mexico north into Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado State Patrol and city law enforcement agencies teamed up to escort the mother of fallen Boulder police officer Eric Talley, who was one of 10 killed in a shooting Monday.

Fire crews in Colorado Springs lined an overpass at Bijou and North Academy to honor Talley’s mother, who is making her way north from New Mexico.

A funeral for Officer Talley is planned for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30 at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CS Bravest and Finest joined forces to honor the mother of Boulder Police Officer Talley being escorted from New Mexico by CSP. We staffed the overpasses at Bijou & N. Academy to be with her on her journey north through our city. @CSPDPIO @CityofCOS pic.twitter.com/Emjv7oxLaX — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 27, 2021