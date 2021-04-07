Celebration of life for Rikki Olds held Wednesday

Rikki Olds was one of the 10 victims of the Boulder grocery store shooting on March 22, 2021. (Credit: Olds family)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Two weeks after she was killed in the Boulder King Sooper shooting, family, friends and community members will get to say goodbye to Rikki Olds.

Rikki was an employee at King Soopers. “She was a giver to others, and she gave herself to her career. She aspired to work up the ranks of King Soopers, and she strived to be the best manager she could be to her work family,” her uncle, Robert Olds said in a press release.

Olds was born in Louisville in 1995 and graduated from Centaurus High School in 2013. She’d worked at King Soopers since 2016.

The Celebration of Life will be held at the Boulder Valley Christian Church at 11 a.m. and can be streamed below.