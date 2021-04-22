BoulderStrong Resource Center continues to help people impacted by shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — King Soopers announced Thursday the #BoulderStrong Community Resource Center will remain open to help employees, families, survivors and members of the community affected by the shooting one month earlier.

The resource center is adjacent to the King Soopers parking lot, in the upstairs portion of the Chase Bank building. It opened immediately following the March 22 shooting to provide comfort, mental health counselors, victim advocacy and other resources to those impacted. The site also offers therapy dogs through HOPE Animal-Assisted Crisis Response.

“There’s one guy that’s been coming in every single day and spends three to four hours here just for the dogs,” said Sheryl Clark, therapy dog handler.

The resource center is a partnership between King Soopers and Mental Health Partners.

“Our hope is this center becomes an anchor point for people in the community. And we really want to encourage others to come be part of this work. it’s absolutely a healing environment,” said Kevin Braney with Mental Health Partners.

Braney said there is no timeline for how long the services will be offered. He expects the center will remain in place as long as there is a need.

The center is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at 603 S. Broadway. Those who don’t feel comfortable visiting the site can get help through the resource line at (303) 217-0120.