Boulder Star will shine above city for 10 days to honor shooting victims

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Star will light up for 10 nights in honor of the lives lost in the King Soopers mass shooting.

The star sits along Flagstaff Road and is typically lit for the holiday season. John Tayer, president and CEO of the Boulder Chamber, says the decision was made to light the star soon after the shooting and keep it up for 10 days — one night for each victim.

“We now have experienced this horror. We will come together, united as a community, demonstrate resiliency, and the Boulder Star is the symbol of that unity,” said Tayer.

The land around the star is currently closed to protect natural resources. Cars drove by the area Wednesday to get a closer look.

“Hopefully it can bring a small piece of peace to some people,” said Harold Croley, a student at CU-Boulder.

The star is made up of more than 300 lights and dates back to the 1940s. It was also lit during a period of the COVID-19 pandemic.