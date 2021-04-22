Boulder shooting victim’s family starts foundation in her honor aimed at helping dogs

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The family of Jody Waters has started a foundation in her name aimed at raising money to help dogs. Waters was one of ten people killed in the deadly King Soopers shooting back in March. The foundation will be known as The Waters Foundation for Dogs and will be hosted through the Community Foundation Boulder County.

In a statement released by the city of Boulder, her family says she was known for caring for animals and did it because it “was the best way she could give back.” While she was alive, they say she was “never without a dog” including several that lived with injuries or other disabilities.

“She saw so much cruelty in the world and the terrible things people do to other people,” said Chuck Hunker, her former husband and lifelong friend. “Saving dogs gave her an opportunity to have a positive impact every day. It was her way of combating all of the evil and cruelty in the world.”

The family says they made the decision to start the foundation after they got messages from people around the country asking how they could help remember her. The hope is to raise enough money to donate to an animal group each year. Jody’s daughters, Alex and Channing will choose where the money goes.

“I like the idea of bringing the girls together in such a positive way to honor their mother,” said Hunker. “Focusing on the foundation is helping us all through the grieving process.”

If you’d like to donate head to the foundation’s website here.