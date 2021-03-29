Boulder shooting survivor credits training through work for his survival

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A week after the tragic shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder, where 10 people were killed, a survivor shared his story with FOX31 and Channel 2 on how he believes training he had through work may have saved his life.

“People started running all over the aisle. I was in an isle with an elderly lady who was frozen. I grabbed her and pushed her towards a back door the employees had opened up,” Jarod Eassa, who survived the shooting said.

Eassa said as soon as he heard the gun shots inside the store he started running and reacting. He said he also pushed a few other people, who were shocked still, to a back door exit. Something he learned in a training as an employee with event services through the Colorado Rockies.

“No question if I didn’t have that training, I don’t know what I would have done,” Eassa said.

Eassa said when he started with the Colorado Rockies organization three years ago he had to take a training with The Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab in Denver where he learned to not “freeze” in actively dangerous situations.

“We talked to people who had been in situations and had knowledge on how to react and get out of them safely,” he said.

He was in the store on that Monday working for Instacart, a company that has people deliver groceries to your door, and within 25 minutes of being inside he started to hear gunshots.

“People started running all over the aisle,” Eassa said.

He said he ran towards the back and helped push people out the exit door. Once he was out and safe, Eassa said he called his family to let them know he was OK.

“He wondered if he could have saved more people if he went back in and I told him I don’t think that would have been a good idea,” Robert Eassa, Jarod’s dad said.

Robert stated his son has been struggling with survivor guilt, but he hopes that isn’t what he focuses on.

“He has a very high moral compass and character and always thinks about others,” Robert said.

Just a week later Eassa said he is doing OK. He said he has been sleeping fine and is just anxious for opening day for the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

“Be happy you are with us and keep all the families affected by this in your thoughts and prayers,” Eassa said.

Eassa graduated from the University of Colorado – Boulder in December of 2020. He graduated with a degree in business with an emphasis in marketing and a certificate in the sports business.

His dad said his passion is baseball and he hopes his future takes him that way. Most of their family is thankful for his training with the Colorado Rockies organization, as they believe it saved his life.

“I’m very proud of my son but I am more grateful he is safe,” Robert said.