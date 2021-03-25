Boulder police use fallen officer’s handcuffs to take King Soopers shooting suspect into custody

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department says fallen officer Eric Talley‘s handcuffs were used to take the King Soopers shooting suspect into custody.

“This week several Boulder Police officers & others responded to a local hospital to formally place Monday’s shooting suspect into custody. As they did, officers informed him the handcuffs used that day were those of Officer Eric Talley,” shared BPD on Twitter.

BPD said it was their distinct honor to use Officer Talley’s handcuffs to formally process the suspect into the jail.

BPD said, “Though this was a small gesture, we hope it is the start of the healing process that so many of us need at this time.”

Eric Talley’s handcuffs used to take King Soopers shooting suspect into custody. (Credit: Boulder Police Department)