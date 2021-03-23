Boulder police, investigators search Arvada home of accused mass shooter

Arvada, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder Police officers spent nearly an hour and a half on Tuesday inside the Arvada home where Ahmad Alissa, the accused Boulder mass shooter, lived with his family.

No family members exited the home as many curious neighbors and journalists swarmed the area looking for information about the suspect, 21, and what might drive him to kill 10 people at the local King Sooper’s grocery store.

“To find out the shooter lives only a block away from me? Good Lord,” said Greg Barkley, who looked at Alissa’s house as he drove by.

Another neighbor, Steve Weber, called the neighborhood quiet, saying he witnessed 15 unmarked law enforcement vehicles arrive in his neighborhood hours after the King Sooper’s shooting in Boulder.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers also observed a group of CBI investigators canvas the neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon. Several knocked on neighbors’ doors and spent several minutes inside the homes of the people who lived nearby. FOX31 was there and recorded video when investigators arrived:

Who was the shooter in the past? The Problem Solvers confirmed Alissa attended Arvada West High School starting in March 2015. He participated on the wrestling team during the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 school years.

Court records obtained by the Problem Solvers show he got into an altercation with a classmate in 2017, when he “cold cocked” the classmate, causing bruises and other injuries. Alissa said the classmate had called him racial names weeks earlier, according to the court documents.