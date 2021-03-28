Boulder police chaplain recalls moment she notified Officer Eric Talley’s family of his death

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) – A Boulder police department chaplain says the days since a shooter murdered 10 people at a grocery store, including her colleague, have marked the hardest days of her life.

At a memorial event organized by a Longmont church, chaplain Ashley Oliver sat down with FOX31 and Channel 2 News and recalled the moments when she notified fallen officer Eric Talley’s family of his death.

“I did the death notification with our sergeant and chief, and I pray I never have to do it again,” Oliver said. “And I will do it again in a heartbeat if I have to.”

Officer Eric Talley’s father speaks about his son’s death

Through that painful visit, Oliver recalled how she witnessed the incredible strength and power of Talley’s wife and their seven children.

“It was equal parts devastating and inspiring just constantly hearing someone who got the worst news of her life saying, ‘God knows what he is doing and has a plan’ in the midst of all of this,” Oliver said.

Pinewood Church organized the Sunday service, where community members came together in search of hope and healing. They honored the 10 people killed in the tragedy through song and prayer and heard from other police chaplains on the front line of the aftermath.

“We can offer forgiveness for an individual that messed up this world on Monday, but the pain might come back tomorrow,” Broomfield Police Chaplain Steve Crowder said to the dozens of people who attended the service.

Parker Manuel, the lead pastor for Pinewood Church, lives in Boulder with his wife and five young children. He said the tragedy has impacted his family, including his young son, who had a panic attack at one of the vigils.

“My wife leaned over and asked him, ‘Are you OK?’ He said, ‘I’m just so sad.’ If my 8-year-old is feeling that, I know we are all feeling that,” Manuel said.

“We’re not OK. We are Boulder Strong, and I believe together we are going to stay Boulder Strong,” he said. “We’re going to get through this, but at the same time we’re not OK, and we are grieving together.”

Pinewood Church is raising money to fund free counseling services for the community. Learn more through Pinewood Church.