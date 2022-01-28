Boulder King Soopers to reopen Feb. 9, nearly 11 months after shooting

FILE – In this Friday, April 23, 2021, file photo, photographs of the 10 victims of a mass shooting in a King Soopers grocery store are posted on a cement barrier outside the supermarket in Boulder, Colo. Several families and survivors of those killed in the mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket are demanding that a special master be appointed to help distribute public donations for victims to a centralized account, saying the nonprofits currently handling the funds are not giving all of the money directly to victims. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s been nearly a year since 10 people were tragically killed at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive, but we now know that the store will soon reopen.

The store has been closed since March 22, 2021, when a gunman shot and killed several people in the store and its parking lot.

A company spokesperson says the store will reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 9. A ceremony will be held that morning to “remember the lives that will never be forgotten and embrace the strength and resilience of the community.”

The store was initially slated to reopen in January, but a worker strike pushed that date back.

“We look forward to coming together with our associates and the community to unite on this next

chapter,” said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers. “We know that restoring this location is a very

important step in our healing journey and that it signifies a tremendous milestone for all of us.”

The alleged shooter has been ruled incompetent to stand trial, but evaluations and treatment are ongoing and the DA said they believe a trial will be able to commence in the future.