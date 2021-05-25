Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect appears in court

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The suspect in the Boulder King Sooper shooting appeared in court Tuesday morning.

The status hearing was brief, lasting only a few minutes.

The Boulder District Attorney confirmed eight new charges have been filed against the suspect. They are all first degree attempted murder charges related to police or people in the store at the time of the shooting.

The suspect is now facing upwards of 115 charges altogether.

The mental status of the suspect was not discussed in court. District Attorney Michael Dougherty said if and when that happens, it will take place in open court. Dougherty also stressed that it is important not to lose sight of the victims in the case.

The next court date in the case will be a hearing about evidence on September 7.

The suspect remains held without bond.