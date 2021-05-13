Boulder King Soopers memorial items being preserved, where will they end up?

DENVER (KDVR) — In a few short weeks, all the items from the memorial outside the King Soopers in Boulder where a mass shooting took place will be removed and preserved.

The recent rain and snow damaged a lot of the precious notes, cards, and flowers and now FOX31 is getting a behind the scenes look at what’s being done to preserve them.

It has been more than 50 days since a shooter killed 10 people at a King Soopers in Boulder.

People like Linda Batlin still come to the memorial where so many lost their lives. The pain still strong.

“I don’t know if you ever really heal it just becomes a part of you,” said Batlin.

Some items have already been removed from the chain link fence after they were blown away, buried under snow, or soaked with rain.

Three miles away at the Museum of Boulder, in a back room the meticulous preservation process has already begun.

“Any preservation is hopeful to telling a story later on to bring about understanding about why something like this would happen,” said Museum of Boulder Executive Director Lori Preston.

What will happen with the items or where and how they will be displayed is not clear.

The number of grocery receipts stuck in the fence caught the attention of museum volunteers. One of those receipts showed that the customer was in the store just one hour before the shooting.

There is also a tiny boat found by a volunteer.

“Immediately that individual went ahhhh … you can see that it impacted volunteer,” Preston said.

The museum and the city are working together to determine what to ultimately do with the several thousand items that have been left at the memorial.

If you have an idea on what the memorial should look like you can email director@museumofboulder.org.