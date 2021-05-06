Boulder King Soopers donates 10 million meals worth of food left in store following shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder’s King Soopers on Table Mesa, the site of a tragic shooting six weeks ago, is donating the store’s food to a local food bank to help community hunger.

Fourteen semi-trucks full of food, vitamins and cleaning supplies is headed to Community Food Share, a food bank in Louisville. Community Food Share services Broomfield and Boulder Counties.

“All this product was left resting on the shelves and we needed to do something with it. And so in order to make an impact, we’ve decided to donate it,” said King Soopers Corporate Affairs Manager Jessica Trowbridge.

According to Trowbridge, the food donated from the Boulder store will provide over 10 million meals — one million for each life lost.

“We are honoring those lives which were lost by accepting this food and bringing it out into the community and doing a great thing with it,” said Community Food Share Executive Director Kim Da Silva. The donation process will continue over the next few weeks.

There is still no word on if or when the Boulder Table Mesa King Soopers store will open to the public.