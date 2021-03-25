Boulder grocery store shooting suspect moved due to threats

Ahmad Alissa is accused of killing 10 people at a King Soopers in Boulder. This photo was taken when he was booked on 10 murder counts on March 23, 2021. (Credit: Boulder Police Department)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — According to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Division Chief Jeff Goetz, the alleged shooter in the King Soopers mass shooting was moved from the Boulder County jail on Wednesday due to multiple threats. Goetz said he was moved outside the county.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa made his first appearance in court on Thursday. Alissa faces 10 first-degree murder charges and one attempted first-degree murder charge.

The District Attorney said the attempted first-degree murder charge is for Alissa’s alleged attempt to kill a second Boulder Police Department officer.

During the brief hearing, Alissa didn’t speak other than to say ‘yes’ to a question from the judge and did not enter a plea to the charges. Alissa will be held without bail.

During the course of the hearing the defense counsel spoke about trying to get a better understanding of Alissa’s “mental illness.”