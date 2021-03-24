Boulder community comes together for vigil to honor victims

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Hundreds of people gathered outside of the Boulder courthouse to remember those lost in the King Soopers shooting that happened on Monday.

Many of those who showed up to the courthouse were carrying candles or flowers. Music was played and songs, including “Ave Maria,” were sung.

A therapist was made available and people were given the opportunity to speak their mind.

Elise Nardi was the one who organized the vigil. She posted the announcement on the social media site, Reddit. Nardi said there were “very few expectations.”

“I just hope people can come and share a sense of connection with the community,” she said.

Nardi says at one point, she worked at the King Soopers at Table Mesa and Broadway. The same location where those 10 victims were shot and killed.

“Right now,” added Nardi. “It’s very important that we just put politics aside for a moment to heal.”

SkyFOX was also over the candlelight vigil to capture the lights: