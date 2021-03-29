Boulder closes and all city buildings Tuesday to honor victims of last week’s tragedy

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Boulder city employees will be given time off to grieve and honor the 10 victims is last week’s grocery store shooting, city officials announced Monday.

All City of Boulder buildings and facilities will be closed on Tuesday.

“Our entire community is reeling from this tragedy, including our employees,” said Interim City Manager Chris Meschuk. “Ten lives were lost last week, including a beloved colleague and a city advisory board volunteer, and our staff need space and time to reflect, grieve and process an incredibly challenging week.”

All employees will have the day off except for those who provide critical services, according to city officials.

Employees who work on Tuesday will receive eight hours of vacation leave for use at a later date, officials said.

A public memorial service for Officer Eric Talley will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in-person attendance is limited.

The service will be broadcast live on FOX31 NOW when it begins at 11 a.m.

All city-sponsored public meetings and engagement are cancelled on Tuesday.