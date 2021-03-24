Aurora pilot honors officer Talley with touching pre-flight announcement

Boulder police Officer Eric Talley was killed during a shooting at King Soopers on March 22, 2021. (Credit: Boulder Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — An Aurora pilot honored Officer Eric Talley and other victims in the Boulder shooting with a touching pre-flight announcement Tuesday.

According to friends, Talley had dreams of becoming a pilot.

The 51-year-old was the first officer to arrive at the King Soopers Monday, and was one of 10 people killed.

Before departing Denver to Nashville, SkyWest pilot Chad Andrews said the following to passengers on the plane:

“Yesterday we had a tragedy close to home, right here in Boulder, Colorado. Ten people lost their lives. One of the 10 was Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. I’ve learned today that Officer Talley wanted to be a pilot but was unable to make that dream a reality. Therefore, I am dedicating this evening’s takeoff and flight to Officer Talley to help that ‘dream’ take flight. Tonight, we will not only be helped by tailwinds, but by Officer Talley and nine other angels that will guide us eastbound to Nashville. God speed and thank you.”

SkyWest pilot Chad Andrews

Andrews tells FOX31 the announcement was “Just something I felt I needed to do.”

The youngest victim in the shooting, 20-year-old Denny Stong, also had dreams of becoming a pilot.