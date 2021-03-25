Arvada police assisted in another ‘high-risk’ stop linked to mass shooting

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Arvada police confirm to the FOX31 Problem Solvers that officers assisted on a high-risk stop at an Arvada King Soopers store on March 23, the day after the mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers.

“This was in reference to a search warrant and p­art of the investigation,” said Dave Snelling, a spokesperson for the Arvada Police Department.

The incident occurred at a King Soopers at 15200 W 64th Ave. in Arvada, according to Snelling. “There was no threat or concern in reference to the store.”

Snelling told the Problem Solvers no one was taken into custody during the stop, but he would not say who was stopped or what was searched at that location.

The accused Boulder shooter, Ahmad Alissa, had been living at a home less than three miles away from the Arvada King Soopers.

Snelling referred the Problem Solvers to the FBI for further details, but the FBI referred the Problem Solvers to the Boulder Police Department.

We’ve reached out to Boulder Police for more details.