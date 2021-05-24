Additional charges filed against suspected Boulder King Soopers shooter

Ahmad Alissa is accused of killing 10 people at a King Soopers in Boulder. This photo was taken when he was booked on 10 murder counts on March 23, 2021. (Credit: Boulder Police Department)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Eight additional first-degree attempted murder charges have been filed against the suspected shooter in the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting that occurred on March 22.

The suspect is now facing a total of 10 first-degree murder charges, 15 first-degree attempted murder charges, and 11 first-degree attempted murder charges of persons who are law enforcement.

The alleged shooter was first charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. He is now facing a total of 115 charges.

Last month, FOX31’s Michael Konopasek spoke to a woman and her son who were in the store during the shooting.

“We knew that what we were hearing were gunshots … just really really loud,” Sarah Moonshadow said. “He shot at both of us.”

Moonshadow said she felt trapped and didn’t know how to escape. Eventually, she said, the two decided to make a run for an escape.

“We just started running as fast as we could … as far as we could,” she said. “I’m pretty sure I looked right at [the suspect] as we were running out, and I thought that he was just somebody else shocked.”

The next court date in the case is May 25 for a status hearing.