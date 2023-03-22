BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Wednesday, March 22, marks the second anniversary of the shooting at the King Soopers in Boulder. Ten people were killed when a gunman entered the store and opened fire.

The shooting took place shortly after 2:30 p.m. that afternoon.

The victims included Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. He was killed shortly after arriving at the store and confronting the gunman. He was one of the first officers on scene.

The other victims were shoppers and employees.

The gunman was shot by police and taken into custody. A legal battle is still underway over his competency to stand trial.

A remembrance event will be held Wednesday evening in Boulder.

The ceremony is being held at the eTown Hall located at 1535 Spruce St. in downtown Boulder. It begins at 5:30 p.m. and the event is free but you are asked to register online on the Boulder website.

According to the event planners, the ceremony is a safe space for the community to come together to remember those who were lost, offer support and come together as a community.