Boulder dog groomer offering services in exchange for donations to help families of shooting victims

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The Peaceful Puppy, a dog grooming and self-wash business in Boulder, is offering baths, nail trims and its dog wash asking only for what people can donate in return.

Donations throughout the weekend of April 10 and April 11 will all be going directly to The Community Foundation: Boulder County Crisis Fund, which is set up to support the families of the 10 victims in the March 22 mass shooting at a King Soopers.

The store said on its Facebook page that if someone is not able to chip in financially, they can leave a kind note or any other item they would like to give to the victims’ families.

“They need our support and if we can offer our humble little shop as an avenue for healing, we are thankful to have the opportunity to do so,” the store said on its Facebook page.