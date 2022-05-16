Lisa and Peter Waugh are among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is not the couples first time as volunteers, Lisa and Peter Waugh joined the Peace Corps and served in Seychelles together from 1986 to 1988. They applied for a second time in 2019, and were scheduled to depart for Peru when service was suspended in 2020. Lisa and Peter Waugh will leave for Peru in late May 2022 where they will be working with local partners on community economic development, and in the health and environment sectors through the water, sanitation, and hygiene project.

