Boulder County subdivision residents describe evacuation amid CalWood Fire

LYONS, Colo. (KDVR) — The notice to evacuate the Lyons Park Estates subdivision in Boulder County left some people forced to leave the area startled.

On Wednesday, officers knocked on the doors of more than 100 homes in the subdivision where the estimated population is 234.

“Its so scary. It’s like coming to us from both sides. You can see the fire from right over the ridge from the house — or we could on Saturday — so it just feels so close,” said evacuee Nancy Thomas.

The CalWood Fire has been burning south of Lyons since this past weekend.

“We really did not want to try to do this in the middle of the night when it’s very difficult to wake people up in an emergency fashion on short order and have everyone trying to rush out at 2 a.m.,” Boulder County Office of Emergency Management Spokesperson Mike Wagner said.

Evacuee Dave Levy grabbed his cat named “Spirit,” saying this town has seen natural disaster before.

“It’s like the (2013) flood, only with the flood they told us we don’t know when you’re coming back. So this is kind of the same thing but I think we’re going to be OK. But we don’t know,” said Levy as he was evacuating.

At roughly 10,000 acres, the CalWood is by far one of the smallest wildfires currently burning in Colorado but has already destroyed dozens of homes in Boulder County.

Many people who lost their homes were not expecting the fire to come their way.

That’s one reason why emergency workers want people in Lyons Park Estates out of the area before it’s too late.

The people leaving their homes were told to winterize them as much as possible.

While a hot wildfire is the concern today, freezing weather is forecast for the weekend.