Boulder counselor arrested for sexual assault; Police seeking more victims

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A former counselor at a Boulder treatment facility is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a patient. Boulder police detectives believe there could be additional victims.

On Friday, detectives arrested 48-year-old Jose Yepes following the investigations of a series of incidents when Yepes was employed by Mental Health Partners as a “milieu counselor” at the Warner House facility, located at 2833 Broadway in Boulder.

As part of Yepes’ employment, he dealt with community members experiencing substance abuse issues. A female victim reported that over approximately a one-month period last November, Yepes repeatedly contacted her and initiated contacts that were sexual in nature.

Yepes has been charged with stalking, unlawful sexual contact and indecent exposure. His employment was terminated after the investigation began.

Based on the details of this case, police believe there may possibly be additional victims in the community.

Anyone who may have information about any incidents that could be related is asked to call Detective Marples at 303-441-3345 reference case 20-11928. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com