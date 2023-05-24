DENVER (KDVR) — A cleaning company based in Boulder is suing Twitter, claiming that the company owes them thousands in unpaid dues.

Avalanche Commercial Cleaning filed a complaint in Boulder County District Court on May 18 accusing Twitter of not paying their dues for services from October through December 2022.

According to the complaint, Twitter allegedly owes a sum of $93,504.13 in unpaid invoices from Avalanche Commercial Cleaning for services provided at the Wencel Building, located at 1301 Walnut St. in Boulder.

The cleaning company claimed that they had provided services to Twitter since August 2015 until Twitter terminated its contract with them on Dec. 19, 2022, and no cleaning services were provided after that day.

