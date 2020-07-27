Boulder city manager Jane Brautigam announces retirement

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Boulder city manager, Jane Brautigam, announced her retirement on Monday, effective Oct. 30, 2020, after serving 12 years.



“The time has come for me to step into the next journey in my life,” Brautigam said.

“I am, and always will be, proud of what all of us together have achieved for the City of Boulder. The lessons I have learned here, the ethics and integrity I have seen embodied in all that we have done, the innovation and creativity that has been part of our approach and the commitment to inclusive, effective local government will always be with me.”

Brautigam is the first female and longest serving city manager in Boulder’s modern history.

“Closing out her inspirational career, Jane has helped pilot the city through the necessary responses to the urgent crisis of COVID-19 and its unprecedented impacts on our community,” said Mayor Sam Weaver.

“While I am sad to see Jane retire, I am grateful for the vibrant city organization she leaves as her legacy.”

Recovery from several wildfires and the 2013 flood, adoption of new climate goals, the creation of a homelessness strategy and the revitalization of the Civic Area are some of the significant projects overseen by Brautigam during her tenure.