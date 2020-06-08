Boulder Canyon closed June 11 and 15 for blasting

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close Colorado Highway 119 to all traffic through part of Boulder Canyon. The four hour closure is scheduled for June 11 and 15, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Canyon residents who live west of the Alps Inn will not have access to Fourmile Canyon Drive during the full closure, which is between mile points 38 and 40.

The canyon closure will allow for rock blasting, which crews predict the large boulders will fall onto CO-119.

Assigned detours:

From Boulder, a northern alternate route can be taken via CO-7, US-36 and CO-72

A southern alternate route is available via CO-93 and CO-72. Please note, motorists taking the southern alternate route should be aware of a current project on CO-72 in Coal Creek Canyon between Plainview Road (mile point 12.3) and Pinecliffe (MP 24.6).

Construction is scheduled to be complete late this year, the remaining three or four blasts requiring full closures will be scheduled throughout the summer and fall.

Text CO119 to 21000 to receive text alerts about this project. Travel alerts are available.